Cape Girardeau Fire Chief urges turn around, don’t drown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is no stranger to seeing large amounts of rain in the area.
With rain events like today, it’s no surprise that water could make it over a roadway on your travels.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis wants to ensure you know the dangers of driving into water.
Hollis said if you know it's going to rain, to make sure you are on the lookout for water over the road and detour around it.
“If it’s predictable, it’s preventable,” Hollis said. So it’s predictable if you drive off into swift water that you’ll find yourself in a situation where your car is going to be swept away."
He wants to remind everyone that anyone in the car and those that try to rescue you would be in danger if you drive through a flooded area.
Hollis recalls a time where they had an unforeseen equipment failure trying to reach someone during a rescue.
"We did have one boat that the motor stalled out in and our crews were put in jeopardy at that point in time,' Hollis said. “They were able to correct the situation and make it to safety. But there was a time where our crews was in a predicament where they shouldn’t been.”
Hollis said you never want to move through moving water more than six inches. He also urges that you never cross a bridge with any depth of moving water across it.
