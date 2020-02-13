Cape firefighters train on mechanical CPR device

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters had an opportunity on Wednesday to train on using a mechanical CPR device to help with resuscitating victims.
"It gives firefighters an extra hand, an extra person who will do the correct CPR rate and the correct CPR depth," Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis said.
Hollis said they have two of these devices so far which will help provide a better outcome on patients that are going into cardiac arrest.
“It is vital,” Hollis said. “Every time we take hands off the chest, we basically have to reset the clock. So the next 15 compressions, is essentially, getting that pressure back up in the chest where it needs to be. Where when it’s automatic, it just keeps going and there’s no resetting the clock.”
Hollis said that currently, you have a 5% to 6% chance of surviving. With this device, they are looking to raise that to a 40% - 50% survival rate.
