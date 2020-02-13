Bollinger Co. road washed away in recent storms

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bollinger County Road 210 is currently closed, it was washed out in the recent storms.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted, “This is a great example of why you should never cros[s] a water covered road, the road could already be washed away,”
with the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.
Crossing roads that are flooded is dangerous. If you come across a flooded road, you should turn around and find another route.
Areas of the Heartland have been experiencing flooding due high rains, other roads are closed due to the flooding.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.