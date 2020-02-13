2 arrested for breaking into garage

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrisburg, Illinois Police responded to a burglary call at a home on the 200 block of S. Granger St. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The victim told police that he found an unknown man in his garage and that he took off on foot from the scene.
Officers searched the area for the suspect.
Police said the investigation into the burglary led to the arrest of Bryce Ham of Harrisburg and Skyler Robinson of Galatia.
Ham was charged with burglary and theft under $500.
Robinson was charged with burglary, theft under $500 and possession of burglary tools.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted in the investigation.
