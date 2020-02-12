What you need to know Feb. 12

Ripples of clouds cover the sky in Humboldt, Tennessee. (Source: James Gullage/Cnews)
By Jasmine Adams | February 12, 2020 at 4:14 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:14 AM

First Alert Forecast

Light rain is starting to move in from the southwest this morning.

Lisa Michaels says it will continue to move north across the Heartland becoming widespread.

Moderate to heavy rain could occur during the day. Heavier downpours can be expected with an isolated thunderstorm.

Those downpours will likely be in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Around 1-2.5 inches of rain is possible through today. High temps will be in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will be increasing tonight as the cold front will move in. Any lingering moisture could turn into some flurries in our northern counties Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Thursday.

We will dry out and see sunshine near the end of the week, but the cold will stick around through Valentine’s Day.

