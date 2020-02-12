Traffic stop leads to arrest of Wickliffe, Ky., man

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Wickliffe, Ky., man.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 11., deputies stopped a vehicle near the Ballard County Elementary School.
Deputies knew the driver Billy E. Crews, 50, had an arrest warrant.
During the stop Srgt. Wildharber deployed his K-9 Kony on the vehicle. Kony gave a positive alert to the driver side of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found inside the vehicle 12.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several items of drug paraphernalia, electronic scales, and bagging equipment.
Crews, was taken to the Ballard County Jail where he was charged with, possession of controlled substance 1st degree, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, trafficking in controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not proper container.
