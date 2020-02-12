St. Louis Blues player Jay Bouwmeester suffers ‘cardiac episode’ during game

ANAHEIM, CA. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks game has been postponed after Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period.
In a statement released by St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong.
Armstrong said Bouwmeester had a “cardiac episode.”
“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning.”
On the Blues Twitter page they said the game was postponed and would be made up at a later date.
