SkyWest/United celebrates 10 years in Paducah Ky.,

“We are pleased to celebrate this milestone with SkyWest and United, they have been a strong and important partner with us,” said Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “They have made it possible for everyone in our region to get anywhere in the world, and back home again, with just one stop. This level of connectivity is something that other communities wish they had and is an important factor in the growth of the region both in the last 10 years and moving forward."