Registration open for 4th annual Paducah Citizens’ Academy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is now accepting registration applications for the fourth annual Paducaj Citizens’ Academy.
The academy offers participants an in-dept look at how government works through an interactive program.
The program will be held on eight Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning in March 12 through May 12.
Topics covered at the academy includes, form and function of government, parks and recreation, information technology, planning and community development, finance and budget, engineering and public works, and public safety. These topics will be covered in a mixture of classroom instruction, hands-on activities, site visits and tours.
"Through interactive activities and interesting conversations, the Citizens’ Academy strengthens our connections with Paducah’s citizens and helps us learn what’s important to them. It’s exciting to receive the feedback from the participants as they gain greater insight into city government operations and projects. Our hope is that each graduate will share their knowledge and experience with the community,” said City Manager Jim Arndt.
Those who want to register for the academy can do so here.
The program is free to participants; however, class size is limited. Individuals 16 years of age and older who live, work, or attend school in Paducah-McCracken County are encouraged to apply. The program is similar in structure to the highly successful Citizens’ Police Academy offered through the Paducah Police Department.
Anyone with questions can contact Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen at 270-538-9827 or at msmolen@paducahky.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.