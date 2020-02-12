Eastbound lanes of I-24 blocked due to 2 vehicle crash near Ohio River Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with the Paducah Police Department and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are working a crash on Interstate 24.
Transportation Cabinet officials said the eastbound lanes are blocked at the 2 to 3 mile marker in McCracken County.
Police said this is just before Exit 3 near the Ohio River Bridge. The crash happened Wednesday morning, on February 12.
Officials said a semi truck and passenger vehicle are reportedly off the roadway and not blocking traffic.
Due to the emergency response to the crash, traffic is being restricted.
Officials are asking semi truck drivers to avoid the Brookport Bridge.
The bridge is restricted to a 15-ton load limit, a 9.5 ft. height limit, and an 8 ft. vehicle maximum width which prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks from crossing.
The truck was hauling food products that will need to be offloaded.
They expect the closure to last around three hours.
Police agencies in Illinois are detouring traffic at the U.S. 45 Metropolis Exit.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.