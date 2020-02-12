Paducah Ky., teacher cited for grabbing student by the neck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah Ky., elementary school teaching is cited for grabbing a student by the neck.
In a press release sent out by the Paducah Police Department on Feb. 10 a fifth-grade student at McNabb Elementary, told her grandparents that her math teacher Phillip Harned, 55, had grabbed her by the neck and pulled her to the classroom marker board.
The girl said, that the teacher did not grab her tightly enough that it cut off her airway, but that it caused pain in her neck.
Detective Jason Hicks interviewed the victim and other students.
Hicks also consulted the McCracken County Attorney’s Office, which recommended charging Harned with fourth-degree assault and issuing him a summons to appear in court.
