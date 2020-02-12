Olmsted Lock and Dam, Kentucky Lock, Paducah floodwall funded in 2020 work plan

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will fund several western Kentucky infrastructure projects in its Fiscal Year 2020 work plan.
The projects include $63 million to finish the Olmsted Lock and Dam, more than $61 million for the Kentucky Lock and $4 million for the Paducah floodwall.
According to Senator Mitch McConnell’s office, the completion of Olmsted, the largest project funded by the Inland Waterways Trust Fund, will benefit other priority projects under construction, such as Kentucky Lock.
“Billions of dollars of goods flow through Olmsted and the Kentucky Lock every year, supporting good jobs and helping build strong Kentucky communities along our inland waterways. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m committed to directing federal investment into our Commonwealth and helping Kentucky to continue to punch above its weight in Washington,” said Senator McConnell. “I was proud to make Olmsted Locks and Dam a major priority every single step of the way, and I look forward to the completion of this massive project for our Commonwealth.”
The Kentucky Lock project supports the construction of a new lock chamber to handle the increased weight of today’s larger barge traffic.
The Paducah floodwall runs through downtown Paducah and includes a system of pump stations across the community to protect and minimize the flood risk for 11,000 acres and more than 25,000 people in the area.
“Protecting Paducah’s more than $1B in assets from the flooding Ohio River is a critical effort for our city’s prosperity. Often times these maintenance and upkeep needs are left undone,” said Mayor Brandi Harless. “We are thankful for the continued support and partnership with our federal partners in addressing the needs of our floodwall system.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.