Murray State 2020 Presidential Lecture to feature guest speaker Adm. William McRaven

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The 2020 Presidential Lecture at Murray State University will be on Thursday, February 13.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. inside Lovett Auditorium. The entire lecture will be streamed live.
The University welcomes guest speaker Admiral William McRaven.
During his time in the military, he commanded special operations forces at every level, eventually taking charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command.
His career included combat during Desert Storm and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Richard Phillips. He is also credited with leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.
He’s also a recognized national authority on U.S. foreign policy and has advised Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and other U.S. leaders on defense issues.
McRaven retired from the U.S. Navy as a four-star admiral. He’s also the former chancellor of the University of Texas system.
He currently serves on the boards of the Council on Foreign Relations, the National Football Foundation, the International Crisis Group and ConocoPhillips.
