Missouri Governor visits Sikeston business for workforce development

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Tetra Pak in Sikeston after they received $30,000 for employee training.
The Sikeston business received the money through Missouri One Start and will utilize it to train employees in IT, production skills and safety.
Tetra Pak is a business that specializes in food product packaging and distribution.
"The big picture of that is, we currently have $42,000 in the One Start program in those training programs across the state of Missouri," Governor Parson said. "You put that with the 40,000 new jobs that we've had since a little over a year to the state, this training is going to be huge for the future of our state."
Tetra Pak Factory Manager Mike Tomaszewski said this will allow them to get more training done to help give more quality products to their customers.
"93% of what we do goes into food services, most of it to schools," Tomaszewski said. "So we want to try to get as good of a product as we can out there for our customers so they can get it to the school systems."
Tetra Pak is an international company originating in Sweden. Their mission is to make food safe and available through their processing and packaging solutions. The Sikeston location has around 150 employees.
Missouri One Start works directly with each eligible business to provide customized training for their unique needs. Employees can be trained in a variety of areas including process improvement, quality initiatives, team building, leadership, or specific technical skills. This training can be delivered by in-house staff, preferred training vendors, or by training experts in community colleges, state technical college, or career technical centers.
