Light rain will spread out over the Heartland

(KFVS) - Light rain is starting to move in from the southwest this morning. It will continue to move north across the Heartland becoming widespread. Moderate to heavy rain can occur during the day. Heavier downpours can be expected with an isolated thunderstorm (likely in the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee). Due to this, a flash flood watch is in effect until 6AM Friday morning. 1-2.5 inches of rain is possible through today. High temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.