Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FIRE-FAMILY SAVED
Brothers credited with saving family from burning home
TRELOAR, Mo. (AP) — Quick-thinking neighbors are being credited with saving a rural Missouri family from a burning home. KSDK-TV reports that the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in Treloar, about 60 miles west of St. Louis. Two adult brothers who live around the corner saw smoke and flames. The Marthasville Fire Department says the men ran to the house and banged on the door. Both parents and their two children got out safely. The family's apartment is adjacent to an auto body shop. Hazardous material in the shop may have contributed to the intensity of the fire. The cause is under investigation.
FIREFIGHTER-SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Lawsuit: Firefighter accuses coworkers of sexual harassment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit says a firefighter in Missouri is accusing her coworkers of sexual harassment, including watching pornography at the station and showing her nude photos. The Kansas City Star reports that Dana Osborne, the first firefighter in the Nixa Fire Protection District, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri. The lawsuit states Osborne was hired in 2017 and almost immediately was treated differently and critiqued on a different basis than her male colleagues. It also includes accusations that Osborne was denied training and female-appropriate equipment
ASSESSOR'S HUSBAND CHARGED
Husband of former Moniteau assessor charged in related case
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — The husband of a former Moniteau County Assessor who is charged with misusing county funds is facing two misdemeanor counts in a related case. Prosecutors allege Justin Trimble bought gas with a Moniteau County fuel card. A probable cause statement says he used the county's card to buy fuel at least four times for a total cost of $113. His wife, Amanda Trimble, was charged in January with three felonies and a misdemeanor after an investigation alleged she misused county funds. Prosecutors allege Amanda Trimble took at least $4,800 in county funds and spent about $3,000 for fuel and personal trips.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
KANSAS CITY LIBRARY ARREST
Judge throws out lawsuit over arrest at Kansas City library
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a former Kansas City police detective who arrested a man during an event at the Kansas City library. Chief judge Beth Phillips ruled the former detective, Brent Parsons, had probable cause to arrest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, of Lawrence, Kansas, at the library in 2016. Rothe-Kushel contended in the lawsuit that his free speech rights were violated when he was arrested while questioning a speaker, diplomat Dennis Ross. A library employee also was arrested. The judge ruled Rothe-Kushel had a right to ask Ross questions but not to deprive others of asking their questions.
LAWSUIT LIMITS
Bill would protect Missouri from financial court penalties
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri no longer would face financial punishment for wrongdoing in some civil lawsuits under a Missouri bill. State senators debated the proposal Tuesday. The legislation would mean the Missouri government couldn’t be penalized with what are called punitive damages. Those are used in civil court cases to punish or deter bad actions. The bill gives state government immunity from punitive damages in lawsuits over issues including the disclosure of HIV records and unlawful discrimination. The proposal is included in a bill with numerous provisions aimed at limiting lawsuits against businesses.
AP-US-CHINESE-MISSIONARY-KILLED
Kansas City man convicted in shooting that killed missionary
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP. Jurors found 20-year-old Curtrail Hudson guilty Monday of second-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao. Hao arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer. The evangelical group's headquarters is near the scene of the shooting. Defense attorney Craig Napier says Hudson smoked a marijuana cigarette without knowing it had been dipped in PCP and was “in a state of psychosis."
COLLEGE TUITION-IMMIGRANTS
Missouri bill would ban in-state tuition for some students
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri bill would ban public colleges and universities from offering in-state tuition discounts to students living in the U.S. illegally. Missouri schools now face losing state funding if they offer those students anything less than the tuition rate charged to international students. That's because of budget restrictions that state lawmakers have enacted in recent years. Suburban St. Louis Republican Sen. Bob Onder's bill would enshrine that budget policy in law. Critics say the cost of international tuition creates barriers for those students to attend college and could push them to leave Missouri.