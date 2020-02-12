Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-3RD
U.S. secretary of state's wife endorses Adkins in Kansas 3rd
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's wife on Tuesday endorsed Republican candidate Amanda Adkins in the race for the Kansas congressional seat for the Kansas City area. Susan Pompeo said she's known and respected Adkins for nearly two decades. Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman, and she and Mike Pompeo together represented Kansas on the Republican National Committee when Adkins was a state GOP leader. Adkins is seeking the right to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the 3rd Congressional District. Adkins is facing Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir in the August GOP primary.
EXPLOSION DEATH-INVESTIGATION
Kansas, county officials investigate death in explosion
VERMILLION, Kan. (AP) — State officials are joining with Marshall County law enforcement to investigate the death of a northeast Kansas man after an explosion and fire. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 83-year-old Donald McLaughlin died at his home in Vermillion on Jan. 24. Emergency crews found his body after extinguishing the fire. The investigation began after an autopsy was performed. The Marshall County Sheriff's office asked for KBI assistance Friday after it found the circumstances of the death suspicious. The State Fire Marshal also is helping with the investigation. Officials says there is no threat to the public related to this incident.
AROUSAL STUDY-LAWSUIT
Former staff claims Iowa center exploited disabled patients
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two doctors and other former employees of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against a state agency and several officials alleging a conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research they claim exploited fragile and dependent residents. The allegations center on the former superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center who was fired in December. The lawsuit claims he conducted medical experimentation. The lawsuit was filed Monday in by two former Glenwood doctors and other former employees. They allege violations of civil rights and whistleblower laws, wrongful termination and interference with a doctor-patient relationship.
CORRECTIONS OFFICER ATTACKED-TRIAL
Man accused of attacking Shawnee County guard going to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 56-year-old man who is jailed for a 2012 attack at WIBW-TV will go to trial for allegedly attacking a Shawnee County corrections officer. Ray Anthony Miles' trial will start June 9 on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery against a corrections officer. Prosecutors say Miles attacked a female corrections officer in July 2019 and also tried to stab her several times with a pen. The officer was treated and released for injuries to her face and head. Miles has been in jail since November 2018 serving the remainder of a misdemeanor sentence related to the attack at WIBW-TV.
WICHITA-DRUG OVERDOSES
Wichita police investigate four overdoses last weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating whether four overdose cases last weekend involve Oxycodone embedded with fentanyl. Police say a 19-year-old man died after ingesting the pills. Three other people, ages 16, 27 and 23, required medical assistance after taking the pills. Police say they are investigating several cases of counterfeit Oxycodone pills embedded with fentanyl. KSNW reports Capt. Jeff Allen says fentanyl can be 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. He says it is possiblesome drug dealers are not aware they are illegally providing counterfeit Oxycodone withs fentanyl.
KANSAS CITY LIBRARY ARREST
Judge throws out lawsuit over arrest at Kansas City library
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a former Kansas City police detective who arrested a man during an event at the Kansas City library. Chief judge Beth Phillips ruled the former detective, Brent Parsons, had probable cause to arrest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, of Lawrence, Kansas, at the library in 2016. Rothe-Kushel contended in the lawsuit that his free speech rights were violated when he was arrested while questioning a speaker, diplomat Dennis Ross. A library employee also was arrested. The judge ruled Rothe-Kushel had a right to ask Ross questions but not to deprive others of asking their questions.
HOMELESS MAN DEATH
Wichita police: Homeless man apparently beaten to death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a homeless man whose body was found under a bridge in Wichita apparently was beaten to death. The body of a black man was found Monday afternoon under a bridge. The man appeared to be in his 60s. Capt. Jason Stephens says the man had blunt force injuries to his body. KSN reports Stephen says the man could have been under the bridge for as long as a day. This is the seventh homicide in Wichita this year.
FARMER-CROP INSURANCE FRAUD SENTENCE
Kansas farmer sentenced for crop insurance fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 63-year-old Kansas farmer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for federal crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, Kevin Struss, of Wakeeney, must pay $604,303 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in October 2019. Federal prosecutors say Struss under-reported his 2015 corn and sorghum crops by a total of about 54,730 bushels. The crops were insured with a federal subsidy, which mean Struss received crop insurance benefits he was not entitled to. He also lied on his later bankruptcy filing in 2018.