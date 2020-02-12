A joint investigation in McCracken Co., Ky. leads to three arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A investigation in McCracken Co., Ky, leads to the arrest of three men.
On Feb. 9, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in McCracken County during a joint law enforcement investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began around one month ago when detectives received information alleging that 40 year old James Dickey of Paducah was selling quantities of Crystal Methamphetamine.
Through the investigation detectives made a controlled Methamphetamine purchase from Dickey.
On Feb. 09, detectives received information that Dickey was meeting with his source of supply for additional Methamphetamine. Detectives located Dickey’s vehicle in Paducah and conducted a stop on the vehicle.
Dickey was driving the vehicle and his passenger was identified 32 year old Marrio Webb of Paducah. During the investigation and traffic stop detectives located and seized an approximate pound of Crystal Methamphetamine and money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Both Dickey and Webb were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
In a separate investigation on Feb. 9, detectives obtained information alleging that 29 year old Tresviante McCampbell of Mayfield would be delivering a quantity of Methamphetamine and pills to a hotel located on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County.
When detectives approached McCampbell, he was observed throwing down a bag that was found to contain one pound of Crystal Methamphetamine. After his arrest, detectives located approximately 100 pills suspected to contain Fentanyl concealed on his person.
During a search of the vehicle that McCampbell had arrived in detectives located and seized $5,214 that is suspected to be drug proceeds.
McCampbell was also lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are likely.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.