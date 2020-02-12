Is Southern Illinois prepared for another historic flood?

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is paying close attention to the forecast and river levels, following last year’s history flooding in Southern Illinois.
A portion of Route 3 was underwater for more than a month in 2019. The entire region was impacted by heavy flooding. The Mississippi River remained at or above flood stage for more than 100 days, and more than 40 inches of rain fell in the first 6 months of 2019.
IDOT Operations Engineer Keith Miley said what happened last year was “unusual".
Seep water over Route 3 and 146 cutoff communities like McClure and East Cape for about 6 weeks. Miley says it could happen again, but it’s not likely.
Miley said IDOT is ready to respond. “Once we start seeing a potential problem and start taking steps to make sure that we have access to sand, sandbags, and rolls of plastic, and we will start coordinating with our workforce and be ready to mobilize within just a couple of hours," Miley said.
Right now, Route 3 is good condition, according to Miley. IDOT is not planning for any improvements because the water didn’t leave behind any serious damage. However, if there is a problem, Miley said it’ll be addressed as needed.
Later in the year, there will be routine maintenance made to 146, but it’s not related to last year’s flood.
