Icy road leads to deadly crash in St. Francois Co., Mo

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An icy road leads to a deadly crash in St. Francois Co., Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, authorities were called to the crash on Feb. 11 at 7:25 a.m. on Missouri 32 West of Old Irondale Road.
An investigation found, that Kelsie Morris 23, of Bonne Terre Mo., was driving when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway and slid into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
Morris’s vehicle struck the front of Corey Tiefenauer 31, of Bismarck Mo., Tiefenauer died at the scene.
Morris was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, in serious condition.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
