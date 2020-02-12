Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was hospitalized and undergoing tests early Wednesday after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of the Blues game against the Ducks. The team said in a statement late Tuesday night that the 36-year-old Bouwmeester was conscious and alert. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester was awake, alert and moving his arms and legs as he was transported from the arena. The Blues were supposed to fly to Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play Thursday, but remained in Southern California. The team is expected to provide an update on Bouwmeester's condition Wednesday morning.
UNDATED (AP) — Iceland might not be a basketball hotbed. The small island nation in the North Atlantic has still produced three players at Division I colleges in the United States this season. Thorir Thorbjarnarson is at Nebraska. Jon Axel Gudmundsson of Davidson was the Atlantic 10 player of the year last season. Hakon Hjalmarsson is a freshman at Binghamton. The three are in contact almost every day and they follow each other onnline. The three say they take pride in representing their country.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the final five minutes as No. 25 LSU rallied to beat Missouri 82-78. LSU trailed by eight points midway through the second half before taking the lead for good at 72-69 on Days' 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining. With LSU leading 76-73, Days made a short shot following an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left. After Missouri again got within three points on Xavier Pinson's basket, Days made two free throws with 11 seconds left. Dru Smith led Missouri with 20 points. Reed Nikko matched his career high with 13 points.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and No. 9 Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten. Maryland let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 for Nebraska, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Yor Anei scored 15 and had seven rebounds, Lindy Waters III added 12 points and Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 64-59. Jonathan Laurent had 11 points and Cameron McGriff provided 10 as the Cowboyspicked up their first win against Kansas State since 2017 and now sit in a tie for ninth place in the conference with the Wildcats. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with a season-high 16 points. It was the first conference road win of the season for Oklahoma State.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Items from what became known as “The Pine Tar Game" between the Royals and Yankees will be sold by Heritage Auctions later this month. The highlight will be the jersey worn by George Brett that is expected to fetch more than $100,000. The bat, which now resides at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.