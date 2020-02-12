Heartland doctor explains what you can do to keep your heart healthy

“A conduction disease problem, which is a problem with the electrical conduction system in the heart,” Nguyen said. “Usually, particularly with young people, that is detected on an EKG. The other thing that is common is, sometimes you have a congenital heart disease called hypertrophy cardiomyopathy where there is what we call irregular asymmetrical thickening of the left ventricle. That can prone a sudden cardiac death as well.”