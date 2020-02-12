First Alert: Light rain could turn to downpours today

(KFVS) - Light rain is starting to move in from the southwest this morning.
Lisa Michaels says it will continue to move north across the Heartland becoming widespread.
The Heartland has one school closing. Check the list here for updates.
Moderate to heavy rain could occur during the day. Heavier downpours can be expected with an isolated thunderstorm.
Those downpours will likely be in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Around 1-2.5 inches of rain is possible through today. High temps will be in the 30s and 40s.
Winds will be increasing tonight as the cold front will move in. Any lingering moisture could turn into some flurries in our northern counties Friday morning.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Thursday.
We will dry out and see sunshine near the end of the week, but the cold will stick around through Valentine’s Day.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.