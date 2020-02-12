Drying out Thursday, but turning much colder

Rain chances will slowly drop as we push deeper into the evening and overnight hours. There is a chance for a few flurries in our northern counties tonight and early Thursday. Colder temperatures will take over on Thursday as we dry out. For many areas, highs will happen early in the morning, and then numbers will drop through the late morning and early afternoon hours. The coldest air will be Friday morning where feels like numbers could dip below zero in some areas. Lots of sunshine expected for Friday, but some areas will struggle to even make it to the freezing mark. The weekend will be milder, and mainly dry.