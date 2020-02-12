Bread + Butter Cafe in Poplar Bluff donates meals for veterans event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Bread+Butter Cafe will host a lunch for veterans, their families, and special dignitaries following a Proclamation Ceremony honoring eleven area Veterans for their service.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13 at the National Guard Armory in Poplar Bluff. Proclamations will be made by Governor Parson and Missouri Senator Doug Libla.
“Veterans have played a crucial role in protecting our freedoms and our country," said Matt Dodd, co-owner of Bread + Butter. "We can’t thank these individuals and their families enough for the sacrifices they have made ensuring our safety and way of life. Giving back is the best way we can say thank you.”
Matt's father, the late Dr. Thomas Arthur Dodd, was an Air Force Veteran.
