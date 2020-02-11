20 winners return for 40th season of ‘Survivor’

Survivor premiered on May 31, 2000 and ultimately changed the television landscape. Since the first group of castaways were marooned on the beaches of Borneo 20 years ago, the game has evolved and adapted. Almost 600 castaways have played the game and only 38 were crowned with the title of Sole Survivor, with Sandra Diaz-Twine being the only castaway to earn the title on two separate seasons. The winners from the early seasons will need to adjust their strategy to use new elements, such as immunity idols and rewards that didn’t exist when they first played.