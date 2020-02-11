20 winners return for 40th season of ‘Survivor’

(CBS) - Twenty winners of Survivor will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Survivor.
The special two-hour premiere airs on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
The 20th anniversary edition is themed Winners at War, and unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show’s history.
They will face the Edge of Extinction, which gives voted out players a second shot to win, and tackle a brand new layer of the game with the introduction of fire tokens. Fire tokens will serve as currency on the island and add more complexity to the already intense battle. The new twist allows players to use the tokens to buy advantages to help players in the game or get themselves back in the game.
Additionally, the winner of this season will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history.
Survivor premiered on May 31, 2000 and ultimately changed the television landscape. Since the first group of castaways were marooned on the beaches of Borneo 20 years ago, the game has evolved and adapted. Almost 600 castaways have played the game and only 38 were crowned with the title of Sole Survivor, with Sandra Diaz-Twine being the only castaway to earn the title on two separate seasons. The winners from the early seasons will need to adjust their strategy to use new elements, such as immunity idols and rewards that didn’t exist when they first played.
The series films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.
The following are the 20 returning winners competing in “Winners at War”:
Adam Klein (28)
- Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
- Hometown: Burlingame, CA
- Current Residence: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Keynote Speaker and Host
Amber Mariano (40)
- Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
- Hometown: Beaver, PA
- Current Residence: Pensacola, FL
- Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications
Ben Driebergen (36)
- Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
- Hometown: Boise, ID
- Current Residence: Boise, ID
- Occupation: Real estate/stay at home dad
Danni Boatwright (43)
- Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
- Hometown: Tonganoxie, KS
- Current Residence: Shawnee, KS
- Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic
Denise Stapley (48)
- Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
- Hometown: Marion, Iowa
- Current Residence: Marion, Iowa
- Occupation: LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist
Ethan Zohn (45)
- Winner of “Africa” (2001)
- Hometown: Lexington, MA
- Current Residence: Hillsborough, NH
- Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker
Jeremy Collins (41)
- Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
- Hometown: Cambridge, MA
- Current Residence: Foxboro, MA
- Occupation: Firefighter
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
- Winner of “One World” (2012)
- Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
- Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
- Occupation: Interior Designer
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
- Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
- Hometown: Freehold, NJ
- Current Residence: Hoboken, NJ
- Occupation: Business Development Manager
Natalie Anderson (33)
- Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
- Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Current Residence: Edgewater, NJ
- Occupation: CrossFit Trainer
Nick Wilson (28)
- Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
- Hometown: Williamsburg, KY
- Current Residence: Williamsburg, KY
- Occupation: Attorney
Parvati Shallow (36)
- Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)
- Hometown: Atlanta
- Current Residence: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Yoga teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker
Rob Mariano (43)
- Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
- Hometown: Boston, MA
- Current Residence: Pensacola, FL
- Occupation: Construction
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
- Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
- Hometown: Stamford, CT
- Current Residence: Riverview. FL
- Occupation: Case Manager at a Law Firm
Sarah Lacina (34)
- Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
- Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
- Current Residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Occupation: Police Officer
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
- Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
- Hometown: Willsboro, NY
- Current Residence: Santa Monica, CA
- Occupation: Healthcare Consultant
Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45)
- Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
- Hometown: Jersey City, NJ
- Current Residence: Allendale, NJ
- Occupation: Police Officer
Tyson Apostol (39)
- Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
- Hometown: Lindon, Utah
- Current Residence: Mesa, AZ
- Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend.
Wendell Holland (35)
- Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
- Hometown: Philadelphia
- Current Residence: Philadelphia
- Occupation: Furniture Designer
Yul Kwon (44)
- Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
- Hometown: Concord, CA
- Current Residence: Los Altos, CA
- Occupation: Product Management
Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
