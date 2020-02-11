‘Where is Ohio’ trends on Twitter after German man can’t pinpoint it on map of the US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twitter user who goes by the name Felix started a comical uproar after he tweeted out a map of the United States he tried to label.
What caught people’s attention was how he couldn’t pinpoint where the Ohio was.
He ended up labeling eight different states as the Ohio... or possibly Ohio.
Felix definitively labeled Alabama and South Carolina as Ohio, said Nevada “this is def Ohio,” and Montana as “this also feels like Ohio.”
He was close to correctly labeling the Buckeye State when he wrote “Ohio? any of these” over Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio."
If you’re wondering how “Where is Ohio” became the official trending topic on Twitter, that’s how he labeled New Mexico.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING TWEET CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE
Other labels that gave Twitter users a laugh was Tennessee as “AAAAAA,” Oregon as “Oreo,” Minnesota as “Texas 2," Arizona as “this shape just screams ‘Alabama,’ and Virginia and North Carolina as “mountain mama take me home” inspired by the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
