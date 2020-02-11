What you need to know Feb. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, is it Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Light rain/mist will be tapering off during the morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stay through the afternoon with high temps in the 40s.
Moderate northerly winds will make wind chill values in the 20s during the morning and the 30s by the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system that will bring rain and possibly even some sleet in our northern counties starting early Wednesday morning.
This will all transition over into moderate to heavy rain by the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms in our southeastern counties.
An additional 1-2.5 inches of rain can accumulate south of Cape Girardeau which could cause isolated flooding.
Any precipitation left by Thursday morning may change over into light snow/flurries.
A bitterly cold Valentine’s Day is in store for Friday, but at least we will see a lot of sunshine!
- An Illinois bill would require gas to be pumped by gas station attendants.
- One Heartland school district has brought back the D.A.R.E. program.
- A teenager is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot people.
- One person is in custody and two others are wanted in connection to a shooting investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Kansas City officials are removing around 300 small animals from a duplex.
A toddler in West Texas got to see her first snowfall last week.
