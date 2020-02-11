Tenn Police: Suspect assaults 2 men, 1 with pistol, while attempting to buy vehicle

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City, Tennessee police responded to a reported assault on Feb. 9 around 10:30 p.m.
According to officers, they were called to 3-J’s Convenience Store on East Reelfoot Avenue.
Two victims spoke with police when they arrived on the scene.
Chaise Vaughn, 22, and Alvin Browning, 51, said they were assaulted by a man later identified as Robert Williams, 33, of Union City.
Williams is described as a black man standing around 5-foot-10 and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a mustard yellow toboggan, a silver jacket and blue jeans. Williams also has a mole on his nose.
Vaughn told police that the assault happened due to a transaction between himself and Williams over a Ford Mustang. According to police, Vaughn was selling the vehicle but was unable to secure a title.
The vehicle remains at Vaughn’s residence but Williams has the only key.
Police said Vaughn told them that Williams struck him twice with his hand and again on the side of his head with what he described as a large caliber semi-automatic pistol.
Browning was also struck by Williams. He also said he saw the pistol but it was not used to strike him.
Police said Williams left the scene in a newer model silver and black four-door sedan. The vehicle was possibly a Ford Fusion or Chevrolet Impala, according to police.
