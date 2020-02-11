Southeast Missouri State University reminds community of flu prevention

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University reminds community of flu and norovirus prevention.
In a release the university sent a reminder to the community on how to prevent the flu and how to prevent the spread of infection.
The university encouraged students is to getting a flu vaccine and it was not to late to get one to contact your health care provider to receive one.
The release said people who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills. It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
The university said that Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes rapid onset, profuse vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus and will feel extremely ill. Norovirus is sometimes called the stomach flu or stomach bug, but it is not related to influenza A or B.
A person usually develops symptoms 24 to 48 hours after being exposed. Most people will get better within one to three days.
The most common norovirus symptoms are:
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Stomach pain
Other symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Body aches
The university said to minimize exposure and prevent the spread of flu and norovirus practice proper hand hygiene:
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water especially after using the toilet or changing diapers, always before eating, preparing, or handling food, and before giving yourself or someone else medicine.
- You can use alcohol-based hand sanitizers in addition to hand washing. But, you should not use hand sanitizer as a substitute for washing your hands with soap and water. Hand sanitizers aren’t as effective as washing hands with soap and water in removing norovirus particles.
If you are experiencing any influenza or norovirus symptoms, limit contact with others as much as possible and consult a health care provider.
For more information about the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/.
For more information about norovirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/norovirus/.
