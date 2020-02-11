Rain and wet snow flakes this morning

(KFVS) - Light rain/mist will be tapering off during the morning hours. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stay through the afternoon with high temps ranging from the low to mid 40s. Moderate northerly winds will make wind chill values in the 20s during the morning and the 30s by the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system that will bring rain and possibly even some sleet in our northern counties starting early Wednesday morning. This will all transition over into moderate to heavy rain by the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. An additional 1-2.5 inches of rain can accumulate south of Cape Girardeau which could cause isolated flooding. Any precipitation left by Thursday morning may change over into light snow/flurries.
A bitterly cold Valentine’s Day is in store for Friday, but at least we will see a lot of sunshine!
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.