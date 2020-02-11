Rain and wet snow flakes this morning

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system that will bring rain and possibly even some sleet in our northern counties starting early Wednesday morning. This will all transition over into moderate to heavy rain by the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. An additional 1-2.5 inches of rain can accumulate south of Cape Girardeau which could cause isolated flooding. Any precipitation left by Thursday morning may change over into light snow/flurries.