Multiple vehicles towed from scene in 3 vehicle crash

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Murray, Kentucky on Monday, Feb. 10.
Police responded to the crash around 10:42 at the intersection of North 12th Street and Olive Street.
Driver Zarionia Jones, 20, said she was heading south on 12th Street approaching the intersection.
Police said Jones believed she had a green light and continued through the intersection with Olive St.
A second driver, 62-year-old Beth Morris, said she was driving west on Olive St. when she got a green light at the intersection.
Police said she continued through the both drivers entered the intersection. Jones’ vehicle hit the passenger side of Morris’ vehicle.
Police said Jones told them her vehicle continued forward after the crash and hit a third vehicle driven by 78-year-old Gerald Whisker.
Whisker told police he was stopped on Olive St. at 12th St. when the light turned green for him. He said he was about to move forward when he heard a crash and Jones hit his vehicle.
Police said no one was injured.
