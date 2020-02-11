1 man, 2 women arrested on drug, firearm charges in Ky.

(left to right) Joshua Roney, Kara Dunavant and Misty Turner were arrested on various charges. (Source: Fulton County Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | February 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:39 AM

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in Fulton County, Kentucky on drug related charges on Monday, Feb. 10.

Kara Dunavant, of Obion, Tenn was charged with trafficking in controlled substance – firearm enhanced, trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces – firearm enhanced and possession of drug paraphernalia – firearm enhanced.

Joshua Roney of Obion, Tenn. was charged with trafficking in controlled substance– firearm enhanced, trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces 1st offense – firearm enhanced, possession of drug paraphernalia – firearm enhanced, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Misty Turner was charged with possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies found several items of drug paraphernalia and firearms in the home (Source: Fulton County Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said they served a search warrant on Beech Grove Road. When they searched the home a large amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was located.

Deputies said they also found marijuana and other paraphernalia.

They also located several firearms inside.

The Sheriff’s office would also like to thank the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

