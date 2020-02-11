Man dies after falling from vehicle during argument in Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Weakley County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to Highway 22 on Sunday, Feb. 9 around 4:50 a.m.
Deputies said they were called to the highway near the Hwy 431/Walmart exit northwest of Martin, Tenn.
When deputies arrived they found 44-year-old Chad Brent Plunk of Columbia, Tenn. with severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.
Officials said they learned that Plunk and his estranged wife were driving west on the road when they began to argue.
Plunk opened a car door and fell from the vehicle, deputies said.
The victim was being airlifted to a trauma center and died during the flight.
Officials are calling it an accidental death.
Deputies believe alcohol played a part in the incident.
