Light rain possible tonight, heavy rain Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Light rain is moving across the area and across our northern counties, snow could mix in at times. We are not expecting any travel issues but there could be a dusting in a few areas on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will be above freezing in most areas with lows by morning in the lower to middle 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly Highs will reach the middle 40s. Clouds will increase again tomorrow night and rain will be likely Wednesday Morning. Wednesday will be cold and rainy with highs int the upper 30s north to middle 40s south.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.