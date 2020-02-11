Life Hacks with Laura: Heart shaped eggs

Do you want to learn how to make cute heart shaped eggs for Valentine’s Day, or really for any day?
Here are the steps!
First thing you will need to do is boil your eggs and peel them.
Then get an empty carton of milk or any cardboard box will work. All you will need is the corner of the box. Cut out the corner, leaving about an inch of cardboard left on both sides of the corner.
Then grab a chopstick or small pen and two rubber bands. Then you’ll just want to take the corner of your milk carton, place your hard boiled egg inside and put your pen/chopstick and push in right on top.
Then take your rubber bands and make sure they are secure over the top of your chopstick on both sides. Then let it sit for about 10 minutes.
Take off the rubber bands and cut it in half. Now you have two cute heart shaped eggs!