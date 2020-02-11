Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

300 ANIMALS IN HOME
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city official says the lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and other animals were in a duplex where two people lived. John Baccala, a spokesman for the Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services, says the conditions were deplorable, and the odor was noticeable outside the home. Baccala says officials don't know why the residents were keeping the animals. A fire department crew was checking ammonia levels at the duplex. KC Pet Project is working with the city to find homes for the animals.
MOTHER-WITNESSES KILLED
Son of mom accused of arranging witness deaths enters plea
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to killing a 16-year-old in a crime that prosecutors alleged his mother initially tried to cover up by orchestrating the deaths of two potential witnesses. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Tyrell Davidson was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 2013 killing of Chauncey Brown outside a youth club.
TWO KILLED
Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of man, his grandfather
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in rural eastern Missouri are investigating the shooting deaths of a 24-year-old man and his grandfather as a murder-suicide. The shooting happened Monday morning near Lake Primrose in St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis. Coroner James Coplin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that investigates believe that Nicholas David Brown fatally shot his grandfather, 66-year-old James Lange, before turning the gun on himself. The men shared the home where the bodies were found.
REDISTRICTING-MISSOURI
Missouri senators OK new redistricting proposal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri Senate has passed a proposal to once again ask voters to change the state's redistricting rules. Senators voted 22-9 to pass the measure Monday. If it gets House backing, the proposed constitutional amendment would go before voters this year. The measure would lower “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the least important factors among criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts. Voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment that made those the top goals of redistricting.
DICAMBA-DRIFT COMPLAINTS-MISSOURI
Missouri Ag agency has backlog of dicamba drift complaints
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is trying to address a backlog of about 600 complaints from farmers who say drift of dicamba-based herbicide has damaged their crops. St. Louis Public Radio reports some of the complaints date back to 2016. State lawmakers are considering a budget request from the agriculture department to hire more staff to handle the backlog. The agency wants to add four investigators and two staff members to review the cases. The farmers complain that dicamba drifts from other fields and kills their crops. The state agriculture department has received 755 dicamba-related complaints since 2016.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI
Pro-Parson PAC launches ad for the GOP Missouri governor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri political action committee that's backing Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bid for another term is launching its first statewide ad. Uniting Missouri PAC Chairman John Hancock says the campaign ad will launch Tuesday. Voters elected Parson lieutenant governor in 2016. He assumed the governorship in 2018 after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway is running to unseat Parson. The pro-Parson PAC ad describes the governor as tough on crime. The PAC chairman declined to release how much money the PAC spent on the ad or how long it will run.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY-CHIEF RETIRES
St. Louis County police chief announces retirement
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar is leaving the department, months after his leadership was called into question after a gay officer was awarded $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit. Belmar is 56. He announced his retirement Monday after leading the department, one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees, since January 2014. He will remain on the job through April, when he plans to end his 34-year law enforcement career. Belmar became chief months after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by an officer in Ferguson. Belmar's department was among those criticized by some for the handling of protests in Ferguson.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER SHOT
Missouri man wounds girlfriend, kills her teen daughter
GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis area man has been charged with wounding his girlfriend and fatally shooting her 17-year-old daughter before fleeing the scene with two young children. Forty-one-year-old Gino Branch, of St. Louis, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of child endangerment. Bond is set at $1 million cash only. Charging documents say Branch left with two 6-year-olds after the shooting, tossed a firearm in a dumpster and drove to a convenience store in Troy, Illinois, where he said he had killed two people.