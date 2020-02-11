Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FARMER-CROP INSURANCE FRAUD SENTENCE
Kansas farmer sentenced for crop insurance fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 63-year-old Kansas farmer has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for federal crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, Kevin Struss, of Wakeeney, must pay $604,303 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in October 2019. Federal prosecutors say Struss under-reported his 2015 corn and sorghum crops by a total of about 54,730 bushels. The crops were insured with a federal subsidy, which mean Struss received crop insurance benefits he was not entitled to. He also lied on his later bankruptcy filing in 2018.
SOLDIER-BOMB PLOT
'Satanist' Kansas soldier pleads guilty to bomb plot charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 24-year-old an Army infantry soldier has pleaded guilty to distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm. Federal prosecutors have described Jarrett William Smith as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government. Smith was a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and admitted during a court hearing Monday to providing information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent. He signed a formal plea agreement with prosecutors in court and his sentencing is set for May 18. Each felony count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
THEATER CASTMATE-RUNAWAY
Topeka man sentenced for running away with young castmate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for fleeing with and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old cast member in a Topeka community theater play. KSNT reports Michael Fitzgerald, of Topeka, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 10 months for sexually assaulting the girl in 2019. Fitzgerald met the girl when she was 11 and they later performed together in a 2018 play at the Topeka Civic Theater. She went missing in January 2019. The two were found two days after she was reported missing in a hotel in Cortez, Colorado.
HUTCHINSON EXPLOSIONS
Men arrested with 80 homemade explosives in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — South Hutchinson police arrested two 18-year-old men over the weekend who allegedly had about 80 homemade explosive devices in a truck. South Hutchinson Police Chief Dean Harcrow says officers on Saturday found the men driving a truck carrying a plastic tote full of explosive devices and materials for unmade devices. A two-block radius near where the truck was stopped was evacuated for several hours. Harcrow says the men were making the explosives at a Reno County home and selling them to other people. The men, Tyler Bryce Bontrager and Andrew Hoffman, bonded out of jail during the weekend. The Reno County District Attorney's office is awaiting the police report before filing charges.
LAWRENCE-IMMIGRATION POLICY
Lawrence discussing limiting police work with immigration
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Lawrence City Commission is discussing whether to limit how police cooperate with federal immigration agents. During a meeting Tuesday, the commission will discuss the proposed draft ordinance with city staff, which will then bring a proposed city ordinance back to the commission for a vote. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a local group proposed last year that Lawrence become a sanctuary city, and that police refuse to enforce requests from immigration agents unless they involve a crime. Police Chief Gregory Burns says a draft policy for the department says police won't help hold a person based solely on if that person has a federal immigration detainer.
PRISON DISTURBANCE
2 injured Kansas corrections officers still not back to work
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A prison official says two of the five correctional officers who were hurt during a disturbance last week at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility remain off work Monday. No details are being released as to the injuries, but authorities say no weapons were involved. The Feb. 4 incident prompted a prison lockdown at the time and cancellation of last weekend's visitation to its central unit. The investigation is ongoing as to what sparked the melee that occurred during dinnertime as a group of inmates were leaving the chow hall. About 20 inmates were placed in restrictive housing after the disturbance.
ELECTION 2020-LEGISLATURE-WAGLE SEAT
Democrats making play for Kansas Senate president's seat
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats are making a push to flip the seat of Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle in the November general election. Former Sedgwick County District Attorney Nola Foulston has announced that she's running as a Democrat for the seat in the 30th Senate District in the Wichita area. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was present for Foulston's kickoff. Wagle has held the seat since 2001 and has been Senate president since 2013. She is running for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. Wagle has endorsed GOP state Rep. Renee Erickson as her replacement. Foulston was district attorney from 1989 to 2013.
INJURY HOUSE FIRE
2 seriously hurt in Topeka house fire, authorities say
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one of two people who were hurt in a house fire in Topeka has died. Topeka fire officials said Monday that 53-year-old Kristen Edmonston died from injuries she suffered in the fire Saturday. Deputy fire chief Kelly Adams said in a news release that 65-year-old James Edmonston remains hospitalized Monday. He is in stable condition. Adams says the fire was accidental. The likely cause is improper handling of smoking materials.