History Day Regional Contest themed ‘Breaking Barriers in History’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University is organizing and hosting the History Day Regional Contest again in 2020.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hundreds of elementary, middle, and high school students from across the region will be presenting projects ranging from exhibits to websites and documentaries on the topic of "Breaking Barriers in History."
Registration to participate ends Feb. 25.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
