Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Items from what became known as “The Pine Tar Game" between the Royals and Yankees will be sold by Heritage Auctions later this month. The highlight will be the jersey worn by George Brett that is expected to fetch more than $100,000. The bat, which now resides at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas got one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10. Michigan State dropped out of the rankings from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State will finish the basketball season without star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Coach Steve Prohm says Haliburton fractured his left wrist in the Cyclones' win over Kansas State on Saturday. Haliburton was the team's second-leading scorer and the Big 12 leader in assists and steals. The sophomore is considered a potential lottery pick in the NBA draft this year. Haliburton was hurt as he blocked a shot late in the first half.
FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former professional football player has been sentenced for being drunk and armed with a handgun at a county supervisors meeting in Iowa. Sixty-three-year-old Mike Stensrud was sentenced Friday to two years' probation and 90 days of jail time, but 88 days were suspended. Stensrud is a Winnebago County supervisor. He drank alcohol from a cup during a May 21 meeting in Forest City. Court records say a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving. An officer found a pistol in one of Stensrud's pockets. Stensrud played at Iowa State before going pro. He retired from the NFL in 1989.