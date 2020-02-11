Heartland school district brings back D.A.R.E. program

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland school district has brought back the D.A.R.E. program.
Voters in the Portageville school district agreed they needed a school resource officer. This year, the resource officer bringing back the drug abuse resistance education program better known as D.A.R.E.
The school resource officer Chris Cooley said this is the first time in about thirty years they've had this class. He's glad he'll be able to teach it.
“I was very excited,” said Cooley.
Cooley teaches dare to 5th and 6th graders at Portageville middle.
“They learn to make the right decisions, how to define the situation, assess your choices, and evaluate your decision,” he said.
The purpose of the program is to teach kids to resist drugs and violence. Cooley said it’s something kids need to learn about at an early age.
“It builds a bridge between the police and the community not only are the students involved but the parents. The information that we teach them at D.A.R.E. they go and share it with their parents,” he said.
Officer Lorya Knox teaches dare at the Sikeston 5th and 6th center. “In the beginning it was so many that did have the D.A.R.E. program a lot of them are being replaced with school resource officers,” she said.
She thinks every school should make this program a priority. “it’s extremely important because I think if we get a repour built when their younger than we don’t have to go in and deal with them in a negative manner when they get older,” she said.
Cooley said he’s gotten a lot of feedback from the kids so far.
"I hope we continue the excitement you can tell there was a lot of excitement, "she said.
The program ends with a graduation and a required essay. Cooley said 104 students have already completed the program.
