Heartland police departments work together to solve crimes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Department and Sikeston Department of Public Safety help each other to keep criminals off the street.
“Our suspects don’t just stay in one city. The run from city to city, county to county and region to region,” said Chief Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau.
Blair reached outside his own city limits to track down the men responsible for chaotic shooting at The River banquet hall on South Sprigg.
Blair said they had high-quality video from inside the building, and a tip the shooters may be from Sikeston.
“We reached out to them and said 'we are looking for some of these individuals and they were able to assist tracking down some of them, locating them and helping us identify them,” he said.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen said, "being familiar with them and working cases with them in the past and they identified those individuals and was able to get that information for the cape Girardeau prosecutor.”
That cooperation led to the arrests of Jaquavion Anderson and Myron Andrews.
As the search continues for Marquelis Anderson, so will the joint effort between departments.
“You know anytime that we are seeing these parties that are hosted by gang members we are going to be present and we are going to be active and try to deter that violence,” said McMillen.
"You can’t go to another city and hide from us. We are going to find you there,” said Blair.
