Fugitive after crashing vehicle, running from deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 2 a.m. McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.
Deputies said this was on Feb. 11 near the intersection of Oaks Road and Milliken Road.
The driver of the vehicle fled from officials until they crashed at a mobile home park.
Deputies said the driver left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
He was quickly caught and identified as 32-year-old Shannon McClure of Calver City, Ky. McClure was charged with with failure to wear seat belt, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police on foot and failure to produce insurance card. McClure was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail.
Deputies said McClure had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in McCracken Circuit Court. McClure also had an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
