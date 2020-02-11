Fort Knox selected for new Army headquarters

(WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Brett Guthrie announced that the Department of the Army has selected Fort Knox to be the home of the new corps headquarters.
A statement from McConnell's office Tuesday confirmed that the move is "urgently needed to fulfill National Defense Strategy requirements and support U.S. forces and operations in Europe."
Fort Knox will be the fourth corps headquarters location activated and will be called Fifth Corps (V Corps). This new corps headquarters location will bring approximately 635 additional soldiers to Kentucky, which is one of the most military-friendly states in America, the statement said. The Army plans to activate V Corps Headquarters by this fall.
McConnell recently led Kentucky’s Congressional representatives in urging Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville to locate Fort Knox for the fourth corps headquarters location, according to the statement.
“Fort Knox has proven itself as a leader in our nation’s armed forces time and again, and I’m delighted to announce Secretary McCarthy and General McConville answered my call to station V Corps headquarters in Kentucky,” McConnell said.
