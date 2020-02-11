Flooded, closed roads in the Heartland

Flooded, closed roads in the Heartland
Water covered roads in southeast Missouri (Source: Rob Foote)
By Jasmine Adams | February 11, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 7:48 AM

(KFVS) - Rain is causing some roads to flood in the Heartland.

We’ll update road conditions as we learn more.

Missouri

Check road conditions here.

Illinois

Check road conditions here.

Kentucky

Check road conditions here.

Hickman County

  • KY 123 is CLOSED from the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell Corner Area- signs posted

Marshall County

  • Benton, Ky. police were notified from state officials that Benton Birmingham Road is now CLOSED due to flooding. Use alternate route and do not drive around the barriers.

McCracken County

  • KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 2 to 3 mile markers just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection- signs posted
  • KY 339/Clinton Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1 mile markers near Jilson Lane in the Mayfield Creek Bottoms area just north of the McCracken-Graves County Line

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.