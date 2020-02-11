Flooded, closed roads in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Rain is causing some roads to flood in the Heartland.
We’ll update road conditions as we learn more.
Missouri
Illinois
Kentucky
Hickman County
- KY 123 is CLOSED from the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell Corner Area- signs posted
Marshall County
- Benton, Ky. police were notified from state officials that Benton Birmingham Road is now CLOSED due to flooding. Use alternate route and do not drive around the barriers.
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 2 to 3 mile markers just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection- signs posted
- KY 339/Clinton Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1 mile markers near Jilson Lane in the Mayfield Creek Bottoms area just north of the McCracken-Graves County Line
