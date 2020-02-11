City leaders want your opinion on parking in downtown Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - What do you think about parking in Paducah, Kentucky? City leaders are willing to hear your opinions.
They said there will be an opportunity for the public to give feedback on parking in the downtown area.
City leaders said there will be an open house to allow people to stop by the atrium of City Hall between 2 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Attendees can learn more about the ongoing parking study, give input and give feedback on ways to improve access and mobility throughout downtown Paducah.
City leaders said in December of 2019 they contracted with Concepts21 to conduct a parking assessment on 12 blocks of the downtown area. The assessment focused on the current parking lot at 2nd and Broadway.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.