Cardinals offering $6 tickets in flash sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - To celebrate spring training, the Cardinals are holding a flash sale on Tuesday only.
You can buy tickets to all Monday-Thursday games (except opening day) for $6. The sale runs Tuesday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The matchups include Dodgers, Cubs, Nationals, Braves and more.
There is a limit of eight tickets per game, per customer. The tickets will be delivered exclusively on the Ballpark App.
Pitchers and Catchers reported to camp for spring training on Tuesday. Their first workout will be on Wednesday. The rest of the team is expected at camp by Sunday.
