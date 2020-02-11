Carbondale man considered 'armed and dangerous’ is wanted as part of shots fired investigation

Steven L. Moultrie, 23 is considered armed and dangerous.
By Olivia Grelle | February 11, 2020

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted as part of a shots fired investigation.

According to the City of Carbondale Police Department, on Feb. 9 around 2:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of North Robert A. Stalls and East Birch Street in reference to a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Steven L. Moultrie, 23 had fired several shots at a vehicle occupied by three people.

The victims knew Moultrie and no one was injured during the incident.

On Feb. 11, authorities obtained a warrant Moultrie and charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Moultrie is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Moultrie, is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

