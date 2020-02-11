Another 1 to 2 inches of rain expected on Wednesday

Rain chances will increase tonight, and all of the Heartland will see more rain through the day on Wednesday. Flash Flood Watches are up for much of the area due to already saturated grounds. Rain will move in from the southwest and spread north before daybreak. All of Wednesday looks wet, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain possible. Rain totals will be from 1 to 2 inches, with the higher amounts happening in our southwestern counties. Rain moves out Wednesday night and much colder air pushes in for Thursday and Friday. We will slowly warm up over the weekend, with more rain expected early next week.