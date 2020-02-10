What you need to know Feb. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, February 10.
Rain continues to fall this morning across the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will start to drop from northwest to southeast as a cold front pushes through during the early morning.
This front will dry out our northwestern counties today, but clouds will stick around in these areas.
Southeastern counties, western Kentucky and Tennessee will still see the chance of rain during the afternoon. Temps may increase a few degrees from this morning during the afternoon, but they will max out in the 40s and 50s.
Tonight light rain may move back in with the small chance of flurries in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Clouds and rain are in the forecast for the first half of this week. We will see sunshine just in time for Valentines day, but chilly temps arrive too.
- Westbound traffic on Interstate 24 was restricted to one lane near the 60 mile marker due to a truck crash.
- Small businesses across the Heartland are counting down the days until Valentine’s Day later this week.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to help provide a good home for some furry friends.
- A Heartland nurse said she is seeing a surge of illnesses as compared to only a few weeks ago.
A mother says she was incorrectly charged $10,000 for her newborn’s hospital room and board.
An otter in Florida learned not to mess with mom when it attacked a 17-year-old and her dog.
